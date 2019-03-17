Safari Tour 19/20 season to tee off in April

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 17 – The 2019-2020 Safari Tour Golf Series will tee off in April this year, the Kenya Open Golf Limited has today announced.

Making the announcement at the prize-giving ceremony of the 2019 Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship, Chairman Peter Kanyago said that plans are underway to have the tournament extended to other East African Countries.

“Through your Government’s support, as well as that of our sponsors, I am pleased to announce that we now plan to embark on the 2019-2020 Safari Tour Golf Series starting this April. The tournament will feature 12 tournaments spread across Kenya and the East African region,” he said.

He added:

“It is our conviction that the continued improvement of this tournament will help local and regional players excel at the Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship in the years to come.”

The Safari Tour Golf Series was inaugurated in August 2018 to help prepare local and regional pros for the 2019 Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship. A total of seven events were held across the country, producing five different champions.

Remaking in this, Chairman Kanyago said:

“Through the support of your Government, I am delighted to report that we started The Safari Tour last year to help our local and regional pros prepare for this year’s Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship. I am pleased to report that we held seven Safari Tour events which featured five different winners,”

A total of 14 Kenyans qualified to play at this year’s Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship through the Safari Tour Golf Series.