Injera hat-trick as Mwamba maul Homeboyz

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 16 – Kenya Sevens speedy winger Collins Injera crossed the white wash thrice as Mwamba RFC thrashed Homeboyz 19-46 in the 13th round of the Kenya Cup hosted at Impala Club on Saturday.

In Other results Impala Saracens lost 15-10 to Nakuru.

Mwamba ran in seven tries, three of which were converted and two penalties against Homeboyz’s three touch downs and two conversions.

Joining Injera on the scoresheet for Mwamba were Patrick Ruhiu, Greg Odhiambo, Billy Ohiambo and Alex Arturo.

Homeboyz fly-half Evin Asena converted Abel Matanda’s try as well as Bruce Shiemi’s but Bryan Juma’s try was not converted.

Mwamba picked five points and a bonus as Homeboyz missed out on a bonus.

The win takes Mwamba to fifth with 38 points pending Impala’s match against Nakuru at 4pm.

Homeboyz hold on at eighth with 27 points ahead of next week’s clash with Kenya Harlequins.

-By Ragahouse-