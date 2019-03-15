Snow melts out at 2019 Magical Kenya Open

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 15 – Greg Snow, winner of the 2018/19 Safari Tour Golf Series, continued to struggle with form on the second round of the 2019 Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship, returning a 1-over par 72 score for a tournament total of 3-over par 145 on Friday.

With the projected cut set at 1-over par, his total score effectively leaves him out of contention to play in the final two rounds of the tournament.

He started off the round steadily, holding par at the par-4, 10th, before holing consecutive birdies at the par-5, 11th and the par-5, 12th. He held par on the 13th, 14th and 15th holes, before hitting consecutive bogeys at the 16th and 17th holes to card a total of 36.

On the first nine, where he struggled with form on round one of the tournament, he carded a total of 36 courtesy of two birdies at the par-4, first and the par-4, seventh; a bogey on the par-4, third and a double-bogey on the par-5, sixth.

Snow, who came into the tournament as one of Kenya’s favorites to challenge at the 2019 Magical Kenya Open, had yesterday said that his objective today was to enjoy himself on the course and get the best out of the round.

He played in the company of the victorious 2018 Ryder Cup Captain, Thomas Bjorn (who played one-under for the day for a tournament total of 2-under par 140) and winner of the 2019 Qatar Open, Justin Harding from South Africa, who finished the round with a 6-under par score for a tournament total of 7-under par 135.