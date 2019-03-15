Riders return to Jamhuri circuit for Motocross third round

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 15 – The stage is set for the third round of the Kenya National Motocross Championship at Jamhiri Park racetrack this weekend.

The event organized by East Africa Motor Sports Club (EAMSC) under the auspices of Kenya Motor Sports Foundation (KMSF) has attracted the crème de la crème of the series including Ethan Nyachae (MX2), Samuel Magwa (MX85) and Tai Wahome who will all be going for their third straight wins.

The MX50 has attracted leader Zawadi Nyachae who will be up against Mathenge Kamandia and Gisa Benzinge for the podium tussle. Zawadi, who tops the MX 50 log on 97 points against Mathenge’s 96, has a slim lead and will be hoping to collect maximum points on the three heat runs to improve his tally.

MX 65 leader Tanav Choda, who has won the last two races, will renew rivalry with Wahome Mutahi. The two are separated by 17 points and it will be interesting to see just how they will the podium dash.

Also, in the 65 mix is the outgoing MX50 champion Atete Benzinge who is lying third on the log. Atete, who has moved up from MX50 Class to MX65 was voted the EAMSC Lady Rider of the year 2018 during the recent Awards Ceremony at Nairobi Polo Club.

Samuel Magwa hopes to maintain his dogged campaign in search of MX85 honors with a fight against lady rider Nandi Kiplagat, Dekker Kihara and Neo Wahome.

It will I’ll be interesting to also see a podium showdown involving leader Ethan Nyachae, Kigen Kiplagat and Rolf Kihara in the MX2 Class which is expected to be the highlight of the race meeting.

There will be continues racing throughout from 9am to the afternoon session which will determine the winners of the third race meeting.

Fans will also be treated to some exhilarating displays of racing artistry with music and a public address system which will keep them in touch with results.

Kenya Motocross Standings After Round 2

MX50

Zawadi Nyachae 97 Mathew Kamundia 96 Gisa Benzinge 85

MX65

Tanav Choda 114 Wahome Mutahi 97 Atete Benzinge 86

MX85

Samwel Magwa 114 Mandi Kiplagat 108 Neo Wahome 84

MX125

Tai Wahome 120 Vince Schrier 96 Christian Chege 94

MX2

Ethan Nyachae 120 Kigen Kiplagat 98 Rolf Kihara 92