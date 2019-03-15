Muyoti fumes at loss to Gor’s ‘weakest team ever’

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 15 – Kakamega Homeboyz head coach Nicholas Muyoti was left fuming at his players after they let go of a single goal lead to lost 2-1 to a Gor Mahia side he described as the weakest they have ever fielded.

Two goals in two minutes saw an under strength Gor side which had only four players on the substitute’s bench come from behind to win and move second in the standings.

“I am very disappointed with how we played today. We conceded two goals from long throws because of concentration lapses. This Gor side is one of the weakest they have ever fielded in this league and it is sad we lost,” the tactician offered.

The tactician blamed his players for failing to sustain pressure and also offered that his frontline was not as creative as he would have wished.

“We were under pressure and that’s when I expect my players to be cool, calm and collected but we were not. Our attack was blunt and we didn’t create much infront of goal,” Muyoti further stated.

Looking into the transfer window, the tactician who recently joined Homeboyz from Nzoia Sugar says the club is looking out for three new players; a keeper, defensive midfielder and a left footed winger.

Homeboyz hope to quickly shrug off the disappointment of losing out to Gor when they take on Mathare United at the Bukhungu Stadium on Sunday.

While Homeboyz are looking to get their feet back in for a top half race, fourth placed Mathare will be aiming their efforts at getting back to the top of the standings.

Mathare are on 31 points, two behind leaders Sofapaka and victory in Kakamega will hoist them to the top with 34 points.