Arsenal to face Napoli, Chelsea play Slavia in Europa quarters

NYON, Switzerland, Mar 15 – Unai Emery’s quest for a fourth Europa League title as coach will face the mettle of Italian side SSC Napoli after the two sides were paired together for the quarter finals of the competition.

Arsenal who needed a second leg comeback to beat French side Rennes will start the tie away from home before welcoming the Italians at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Fellow English side Chelsea who progressed with a thumping 8-0 aggregate victory over Dynamo Kiev will head to the Czech Republic to face off with Slavia Praha.

There will be a mouth-watering all Spanish fixture in the last eight with Villareal paired against Valencia CF while on-form Benfica will play against Germany’s Eintracht Frankfurt.

FULL EUROPA LEAGUE QUARTERS DRAW

Napoli v Arsenal

Villareal v Valencia

Benfica v Eintracht Frankfurt

Slavia Praha v Chelsea