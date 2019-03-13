Sofapaka edge out AFC Leopards to go top

Shares

KAKAMEGA, Kenya, Mar 13 – John Avire’s header at the stroke of half time was all Sofapaka needed to edge out AFC Leopards 1-0 in a charged clash at the Bukhungu Stadium to go top of the Kenyan Premier League.

Avire glanced home an Umaru Kassumba cross to take the 2009 champions to 33 points, one ahead of previous leaders Bandari.

In other results, Chemelil Sugar stunned Western Stima 2-0 to move out of relegation zone, sitting 13th on 17 points while at the Kasarani Stadium, Eric Kapaito scored in the 20th minute to hand Kariobangi Sharks 1-0 win over visiting Nzoia Sugar.

