TURIN, Italy, Mar 13 – Cristiano Ronaldo shot Juventus into the Champions League last eight on Tuesday with a hat-trick that saw his side overturn a two-goal first-leg deficit against Atletico Madrid with a thrilling 3-0 win in Turin.

The Portuguese struck either side of half-time to level the aggregate scores before crashing home the decisive penalty kick four minutes from the end.

