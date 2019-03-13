Paratore led team wins Kenya Open Pro-Am

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 13 – Italian pro Renato Paratore and his partners returned a combined stableford score of 92 points to claim the top prize in the Magical Kenya Pro-Am at the Par 71 Karen Country Club Course.

Paratore’s team comprised of three amateurs A. Addison, C. Addison and G. Recizac.

French professional Clément Sordet in the company of Dr. P. Wambugu , Joe and S. Nduati returned a combined total of 88 to finish second. Sordet is an experienced golfer having played college golf at Texas Tech where he won six times

Third was the 2015 Kenya Open champion Haydn Porteous with a combined score of 86. Porteous was accompanied by N. Muturi, P. Kanyago and T. Ole Kina.Paratore will be among the pros to watch this year.

He enjoys the globetrotting nature of life on the European Tour and is gracing this year’s Open after back to back events in the Middle East, and before playing in Malaysia next week.

The 2017 Nordea Masters winner has not played the Kenya Open before and is expecting a good test at high altitude.

“I feel good,” he said. “I like the course, it’s a good challenge, also very good weather so I’m going to enjoy it.

“You have to play every part of the game well because from the tees and also around the greens is not easy, so it’s a good test.

“When you are in Europe four in a row is easier, but I went from Qatar to here and then Malaysia. It’s good because I like to travel and discover new places.”