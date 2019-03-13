Gagli eyes title defence at Kenya Open

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 13 – Defending champion Lorenzo Gagli is looking forward to defending his title though he acknowledged that he anticipates a tough competition since this year is a European Tour, coming hot on the heels of his outing at the Qatar Masters last week.

Gagli, who won through a three-hole sudden-death play-off at the Muthaiga Golf Club last year after tying for first alongside Sweden’s Jens Fahrbring, missed the Cut in Qatar but says that he is looking forward to reigniting his form from last year at the Karen Country Club.

“It’s amazing to come back to Kenya. I have a lot of good memories from last year so I’m really excited to play here again. The prize giving was really fun last year, there was a lot of people and the president of Kenya, it was really special to be there.”

Commenting on the hectic travel schedule Pro Golfers under the European Tour have, Gagli said:

“Sometimes it’s not easy, it’s a tough job, but at the same time it’s really good because you can visit all these kinds of countries like Kenya. I love Kenya and Africa. The people are amazing here.”

Gagli tees-off today at 1:40pm in his Pro-Am game alongside National Treasury PS, Kamau Thugge, and two others.

The 2019 Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship tees off at the Karen Country Club tomorrow, the 14th of March. Tickets for the tournament can be purchased via the website www.kenyaopen.golf.