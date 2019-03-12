Betin unveiled as official H. Stars partner

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 12 – Betting firm Betin has been unveiled as the official Harambee Stars partner for its journey to the 2019 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) in June in a deal worth Sh20mn.

According to Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa, Sh5mn of the 20mn will be used for kitting while the rest will be used to help the team prepare for the competition from this month’s game against Ghana, the camp in France and the final tournament in Egypt.

“With Mariga (MacDonald) being an icon of Kenyan football and Betin brand ambassador, this is a huge thing for us and the national team. We are happy to welcome BetIn to the family and we thank them for finding value to come on board especially for the Cup of Nations,” Mwendwa said.

