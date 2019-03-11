Nandwa, Odhiambo secure Magical Kenya Open slots

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 11 – The Railways Golf Club’s pro golfer Alfred Nandwa and Nyanza Golf Club’s David Odhiambo have secured spots to play at the 2019 Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship presented by Absa, following the drop-out of some earlier entries.

The two Kenyans join 12 others who had already qualified top play at this year’s Kenya Open and were picked to play at the tournament based on their 2018/19 Safari Tour Golf Series ranking.

Odhiambo and Nandwa finished 12th and 13th on the 2018/19 Safari Tour Golf Series with 43.5 and 43 points respectively.

Nandwa best finish in the Tour came at the Nyali leg where he amassed 14 points while Odhimabo’s best Safari Tour outing was at the Muthaiga Leg of the Tour where he amassed 12.5 points.

Nandwa made history at the Tour for being the only player to hole out in one at the Par-3, 16th at the Limuru Golf Club leg.

The European Tour and the Kenya Open Golf Limited have an arrangement whereby if a player drops out or is a no show, the slots are divided out among the next available European Tour or Kenyan pro golfers.

With only a few days remaining to the event, chances of additional Kenyans getting playing slots at the tournament increase since they would be the nearest available replacements for any foreign entry players.

Meanwhile, Muthaiga Golf Club’s Greg Snow today partnered with South Korean internet sensation Ho-Sung Choi, for a practice round at the Karen Country Club ahead of the 2019 Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship.

Greg is currently the highest-ranked Kenyan Pro, based on his 2018/19 Safari Tour Golf Series finish, while the South Korean is making his Kenya Open debut.

Star players such as Thomas Bjorn from Denmark and Shubhankar Sharma from India are already in the country ahead of the tournament.

The 2019 Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship tees-off at the Karen Country Club on Thursday the 14th of March and will be preceded by PRO-AM tournament on Wednesday the 13th. Tickets for the tournament can be purchased via the website www.kenyaopen.golf.