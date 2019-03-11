Kenyan pro Wakhu named BetLion ambassador

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 11 – Golf Park Pro David Wakhu has signed a deal with African betting firm BetLion as the brand ambassador.

BetLion will support Wakhu on his highly-anticipated quest to join and succeed on the golf course both locally and internationally.

As part of the agreement with BetLion, Wakhu will wear the BetLion logo on the front of his hats and shirts during all of his golf-related appearances, beginning this week at the Magical Kenya Open at the Karen Country Club.

“BetLion’s association with David Wakhu reflects shared values and common traits. Attributes that embody leadership on the golf course – vision, plus focus; discipline, with adaptability; passion and persistence – define us both,” BetLion Managing Director Spencer Okach said.

He added, “David started as caddie and rose to become Kenya’s top pro-golfer, always going one better, true to our slogan #SportJustGotBetter.”

Wakhu, won the opening round of the Safari Tour Golf Series at Nyali Golf and Country Club, said he is delighted to find a sponsor.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join the BetLion team as I continue to pursue my professional career. BetLion’s long-standing commitment to bettering sport thrills me. As someone with a passion for golf, I look forward to the positive impact we can make together,” Wakhu expressed.

The deal marks BetLion’s first initiative on sport development in Kenya with more initiatives to be announced in the coming weeks.