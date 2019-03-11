Hosts All Saints dominate Cathedral Primary Nairobi Inter Schools football

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 11 – Hosts All Saints dominated the 5th edition of the All Saints Cathedral Primary School Nairobi Inter football tournament that went down over the weekend at All Saints Primary in Madaraka.

The hotly contested 7 aside matches saw five schools compete; Riara, Jonathan Gloag, All Saints Cathederal, Peace Junior and St Veronica battling it out in the under 7,9,11 and 13 categories.

The under 13 boys finals between Jonathan Gloag and Peace junior was a mouthwatering clash, ending in a goalless stalemate to force the match head into post-match penalties that saw Peace Junior emerge victorious.

The under 11’s boys was the most competitive in the tournament with All Saints Cathederal winning 1-0 against St Veronica.

All Saints was crowned Best performers winning all but 1 of the 5 categories.

The guest of honour former Harambee Stars player Simon Mulama while presenting medals to the best players said he was pleased to see young talent being showcased and tapped.