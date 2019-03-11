Cheche joins AFC on three-month contract

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 11 – Harambee Stars defender David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng has joined AFC Leopards on a three-month contract till the end of the season with the deal having been signed on Monday afternoon at the club’s offices.

“There were several clubs which had put an offer on the table, but personally, I felt AFC would be the best place for me especially because it is a team I played for before. I am glad to have joined them and I hope I can be a positive addition to the team,” Ochieng said.

CLUB UPDATE AFC Leopards is delighted to announce the signing of Kenyan international David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng on a short term contract .#SportPesa#INGWE pic.twitter.com/RxXj3IwNHc — AFC Leopards SC (@AFCLeopards) March 11, 2019

He added; “The team has not started the season well but hopefully we can bounce into some good position. They have picked momentum winning the last two games and I hope we can build on that heading in to the remaining games of the second leg.”

The defender who has previously played for Tusker FC will get into work immediately and will travel with the squad to Kakamega where they are scheduled to play Sofapaka in the first match of the second leg on Wednesday evening.

Ochieng will be looking to get back into competitive form as he looks to get back into European football in the summer.

Born on 07/10/1992 ,Ochieng is a Central Defender who has previously played for : IF Brommapojkarna (Sweden), New York Cosmos FC (USA) and Al Tawoon (Saudi Arabia) WELCOME BACK TO THE DEN DAVID OCHIENG pic.twitter.com/2lh0XmbqlL — AFC Leopards SC (@AFCLeopards) March 11, 2019

He left Swedish side IF Bromma at the end of last season after their relegation.