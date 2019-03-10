NBA fines Thunder’s George Sh2.4m for ripping referees

Shares

NEW YORK, United States, Mar 10 – Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George was fined Sh2.4m ($25,000) by the NBA on Saturday for criticism of officiating, the league announced.

George made his comments after the Thunder’s 118-110 road loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.

George fouled out with 3:49 remaining in the fourth quarter while star guard Russell Westbrook fouled out in the final minute.

Steven Adams also fouled out in the fourth quarter, making it only the second time in 10 NBA seasons that three starters fouled out of an NBA game in regulation time, according to an ESPN report.

“It’s just bad officiating,” George said. “We don’t get a fair whistle. We haven’t gotten a fair whistle all year. Somebody has got to look into this. It’s getting out of hand.”

“We’re getting grabbed. We’re getting scratched, clawed, held, shoved. And there’s nothing for it. The officials just get to walk out and there’s nothing that penalizes them for not officiating the game the right way.”

In all, the Thunder were whistled for 34 fouls, eight fewer than the Clippers.

George knew a fine was coming even as he unleashed his refereeing rebuke.

“I’m going to lose money on this,” George said. “We speak up, we lose money. There’s nothing I can do to change that.”