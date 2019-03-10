Johnnie Walker to award hole-in-one prize at Magical Kenya Open

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 10 – Johnnie Walker has announced that it will award the first golfer who holes out in one at the 2019 Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship at the Karen Country Club from March 14-17.

The lucky golfer will receive a bottle of Johnnie Walker Odyssey.

The Johnnie Walker Hole-In-One prize will be on offer at the Par-3, 16th hole (current 7th) at the Karen Country Club.

Making the announcement, Kenya Breweries Limited Managing Director, Mrs. Jane Karuku expressed the company’s delight in awarding the prize during the Kenya Open; reiterating the company’s support towards the growth of Golf in the country.

“The Kenya Breweries Limited through its Johnnie Walker brand is pleased to announce a Hole-In-one Prize during the 2019 Magical Kenya Open. The first player who holes out in one during the competition will walk away with a prized bottle of Johnnie Walker Odyssey.”

“At KBL, we remain committed to contributing to the growth of sports in Kenya and indeed Johnnie Walker has a rich history of supporting golf locally. The brand recently partnered with the Kenya Open Golf Limited to sponsor the last two legs of the 2018/19 Safari Tour and also sponsored the hole-in-one prize during the tournaments.”

Welcoming the announcement, Kenya Open Golf Championship Finance Director, Joe Wangai, said:

“We are delighted to have our alcoholic beverage partner, Johnnie Walker, also offer a hole-in-one award at the 2019 Magical Kenya Open. It is our belief that we will see players getting out of their comfort zones to take calculated risks, to win the prize, resulting in better scores and increased excitement from the fans.”

The announcement comes days after the giant alcoholic beverage company unveiled a Sh 40 Million Sponsorship of the 2019 Magical Kenya Open.

The championship is set to take place between the 14th and 17th of March 2019, at the Karen Country Club. This will be the first time that the tournament will be played under the prestigious European Tour.