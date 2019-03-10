You are here:

First Lady Kenyatta finishes 10km in Beyond Zero Marathon

by
First Lady Margaret Kenyatta finished the 10km of the fourth edition of the Beyond Zero Marathon at Nyayo StadiumMarch 10, 2019. Phoyo/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 10 – First Lady Margaret Kenyatta finished the 10km race in a well-attended fourth edition of the Beyond Zero Marathon held on Sunday in Nairobi.

The first Lady was received by President Uhuru Kenyatta at the finish line cheered by the participants who competed in the event that seeks to raise money to eliminate preventable maternal and infant deaths.

Newly appointed Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture and Heritage Amb. Amina Mohammed flagged off the 10km race.

The First Lady was accompanied by former First Lady of Ethiopia, Roman Tesfaye who also competed in the 10km race.

-More to follow-

Comments