Bett, Brilliant win Beyond Zero Marathon

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 10 – David Bett and Brilliant Kipkoech braved stiff competition to clinch the respective men’s and women’s 21km title of the Beyond Zero Marathon graced by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta in the capital city on Sunday morning.

Both winners walked home with Sh250,000 each while runners-up received Sh125,000 as third placed were awarded Sh75,000.

In the men’s race, Bett finished first in 01:01:34 beating Philemon Rono in one second while Simon Kirui was third in 01:01:40.

The corresponding women’s category saw Kipkoech floor Evelyn Chirchir who crossed the line second as Bornes Kitur completed the podium finish.

Deputy President William Ruto also competed in the men’s 21km managing to finish the race alongside Central Bank Governor Patrick Njoroge.

Former Prime Minister of Ethiopia Hailemariam Desalegn flagged off the race that saw over 25,000 participants take part in the race.

