Safaricom to provide Media Centre and Communication Support to Beyond Zero Marathon

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 9 – Safaricom has announced its support for the Beyond Zero Marathon as Official Communications Partner.

The Telco will provide a fully kitted media centre and communication support towards the 4th edition of the event set for Sunday 10th March 2019 at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi.

The Marathon is an initiative of First Lady Margaret Kenyatta and aims at curbing maternal deaths and child mortality, which is in line with Safaricom Foundation’s efforts to increase access to and uptake of quality maternal and child health services.

“Our mission is to transform lives through impactful investments and partnerships that improve our communities. Access to quality maternal health is still a challenge in many parts of the country which is why Safaricom is keen to regularly collaborate with other entities to make maternal health care accessible to all. We are proud to be part of this cause as it is aligned to our own maternal health initiatives,” said Stephen Chege, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Safaricom.

Themed Let’s Run for Each Other, the Half Marathon targets 50,000 participants form across the country and will feature 21km, 10km, 5km, a special 2km race for pregnant women as well as Paralympic race for T11, T12 and T13. First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, Mrs. Rachel Ruto and Mama Ida Odinga are among those registered to take part in the event.

The half marathon is one of the key resource mobilization events for Beyond Zero, a flagship program aimed at creating awareness and drawing the attention of stakeholders to the challenges of maternal and infant health in Kenya.