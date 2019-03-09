Isiolo’s Young Stars to face Supersolico in Chapa Dimba Boys Eastern Finals

Shares

KITUI, Kenya, March 9 – Isiolo’s Young Stars will face Supersolico from Mwingi in the boys Eastern region final of the Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom youth tournament.

Young Stars beat Embu’s Triumph Boys 2-0 while Mwingi’s Supersolico overcame Moyale’s Samba Boys beating them 3-2.

In the girls’ category, Makueni’s St. Mary’s Ndovea thrashed Saku Queens from Marsabit three goals to nil while Chuka Starlets from Meru South were 2:1 winners against Karugwa Queens from Meru Central.

“The game was tough but we braced the hot weather to win. We train together as a team and that is our secret to a good game. We are looking forward to a win tomorrow”, said – Ali Nasri, Captain Supersolico FC.

The winners in tomorrow’s finals will each receive a cash reward of KES 200,000 and proceed to the national finals set for June 2019 at Kinoru Stadium, Meru.

“The journey has been tough and long but eventually we are here with a victory. We expect a tough battle tomorrow against Young Stars but we believe it is our season,” said Benard Mudachi, Coach Supersolico FC.

At the grand finale where the winning boys’ and girls’ teams will each walk away with Sh1 million shillings in prize money.

This year, an All-star team will be also selected from the 8 regional finals to attend a training camp in Spain during which they will play against local youth sides.