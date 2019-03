A look at foreign Pros ahead of Magical Open

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 9 – Immediate-former Ryder Cup Captain Thomas Bjørn from Denmark headlines a star-studded foreign pros who will compete at this year’s Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship that gets underway at the Karen Country Club from March 14-17.

Here is a look at the profile of the top five golfers that Kenyans will have a rare opportunity of watching them.

Name: Thomas Bjørn

Nationality: Denmark

Age: 48 Years.

Accomplishments: 15-time European Tour Champion

4-time European Challenge Tour Champion

2-time Japan Golf Tour Champion

1-time Sunshine Tour Champion

Immediate-former Ryder Cup Captain

The first Dane to qualify for a European Ryder Cup team.

He is the most successful Danish Golfer to date.

Race to Dubai Ranking: 80

Biggest European Tour win: € 795,338 (2014)

Name: Shubhankar Sharma

Nationality: India

Age: 22 Years.

Accomplishments: 2-time European Challenge Tour Champion

2-time Asian Tour Champion

1-time Sunshine Tour Champion

6-time Professional Golf Tour of India Champion

Current Tours: Asian Tour

European Tour

Race to Dubai Ranking: 54

Biggest European Tour win: € 400,930 (2018)

Name: Haydn Porteous

Nationality: South Africa

Age: 24 Years.

Accomplishments: 2-time European Tour Champion

2-time Sunshine Tour Champion

1-time European Challenge Tour Champion (2015 Kenya Open Golf Championship)

1- IGT Winter Challenge Houghton Champion

Current Tours: Sunshine Tour

European Tour

Race to Dubai Ranking: 82

Biggest European Tour win: € 166,660 (2017)

Name: Marcel Siem

Nationality: Germany

Age: 38 Years.

Accomplishments: 4-time European Tour Champion

Biggest European Tour win: € 918,944 (2014)

Name: Choi Ho-sung

Nationality: South Korea

Age: 45 Years.

Accomplishments: 2-time Japan Golf Tour Champion

2-time Korean Tour Champion

Current Tours: Japan Golf Tour