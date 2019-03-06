Wanyama’s younger sister joins Spanish side

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6- MacDonald Mariga and Victor Wanyama’s younger sister Mercy has made history by becoming the first ever Kenyan player to sign for a professional team in Spain, joining top basketball side side Adba Aviles.

The former Equity Hawks and Storms center was officially introduced to the team on Wednesday having started training with them on Monday.

According to Spanish portal elcomercio.es, Wanyama joined Adba under the recommendation of the Duran Liga Ensino head coach where she had been on trial from last November. Having not been considered by the club, they recommended her to Adba.

“I wanted to play in Spain. My brother McDonald spoke very well of Asturias and I am very excited about this opportunity. I want to try European basketball and I hope to give my best,” Mercy is quoted as saying by elcomercio.es

She adds; “Right now I only think about the six remaining matches, but I would like to do things well and stay here longer. I am aware of what the club is playing and that on Saturday we have a final against Arxil, but I get very well physically, I have not stopped training and I hope to help as many as possible to my teammates on the court.”

Wanyama travelled to Spain at the beginning of November to try out with Duran Liga having played for Storms for a short period of time.

The Lang’ata High School alumni helped Equity Hawks to back to back league titles and was also named best player at the play-offs.

“We needed people inside and she is a 1.85 player, very athletic and can help us a lot,” said Sporting Director Amalio Álvarez.

Coach Juanjo Garcia added; “The team needed a breath of fresh air, renewed illusions and the arrival of Mercy shows that the club has made a great effort and will certainly be a motivation for the other players.”