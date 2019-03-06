Stars defender Cheche looks to join KPL side

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 6 – Harambee Stars defender David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng says he is looking to sign a short-term contract with a Kenyan Premier League club as he looks to rake in fitness in a race to compete for a place in Kenya’s team to June’s African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ochieng left Swedish side IF Brommapokarjana after their relegation to the second tier and has been looking for a new employer but before then wants to maintain his fitness.

“There are a few clubs that have shown interest but I am yet to make up my mind. I just want to sign a short-term contract because I have plans to go back to Europe during the summer so before then, I want to keep my fitness and competitive levels up,” the defender told Capital Sport.

Ochieng who has formerly played for Nairobi Stima, Tusker FC and AFC Leopards locally had received several offers outside the country after leaving Bromma, but he said none appealed to him and he has chosen to be patient as he looks for more concrete ones at the end of this season.

The transfer window for all local leagues opens on March 11 and the defender who broke into the national team during the 2013 CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup in Uganda where he played a starring role as Kenya finished second.

“It has been a tough period over the last season but I am determined to work hard and get back to the top. Sometimes in a career there are setbacks and this is one I am focused to getting behind my back,” he further stated.

Sources close to Capital Sport intimate that a few Zambian clubs and some in Eastern Europe were interested in the services of the defender.

Ochieng made his first move out of the country to join Saudi Arabian club Al Taawon FC where he played for two and a half seasons before moving to the United States to play for the New York Cosmos.

He played there for a further two seasons before joining Bromma at the beginning of 2018.