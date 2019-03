Shares

MADRID, Spain, March 5 – Stunned holders Real Madrid were sent packing from the Champions League on Tuesday, a 4-1 home hammering by Ajax seeing them lose their last-16 tie 5-3 on aggregate.

Real had won the Champions League in each of the last three seasons and led 2-1 from the first leg, but they were humiliated by the Dutch side, who go into the last eight for the first time since 2003.