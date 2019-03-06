Over 20,000 to run Beyond Zero Marathon

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 6 – This year’s Beyond Zero marathon will feature visually impaired competitors in the race that has attracted over 20,000 participants ahead of the event to run on Sunday in Nairobi.

Athletics Kenya boss Lt. Gen (Rtd) Jackson Tuwei, event organizer IMG Kenya CEO Peter Gacheru and Police Commissioner Joshua Omutata today unveiled an elaborate plan for the event.

The elite start has also been incorporated in accordance with the international standards for 21km and 10 km road races.

The Paralympic race will be flagged off at 6:30 am followed by the 21km half marathon at 7am. The 10km road race and corporate run will be flagged off at 8:30 am followed by the 3km the family fun race.

“In a bid to create maternal health awareness, we have incorporated a 2 km pregnant walk, we have also adopted the same route marking for the 21km and 10km road race”, said Gacheru –the event organiser.

All the races will be flagged outside Nyayo Stadium on Uhuru Highway there after the participants will head towards CBD on Uhuru Highway all the way up to the Museum overpass before making their way back to Nyayo Stadium through Kenyatta Avenue.

Speaking during media briefing event, the AK president Rt. Gen Jack Tuwei confirmed that with the finalized route and other plans in place, they were ready to host the half marathon as scheduled.

“We are pleased to report that the all plans have been put in place to ensure that the 2019 Beyond Zero Half Marathon is a safe and great experience for all participants. We have finalized important details like the route, price money and race categories as well as security during the event,” Tuwei announced.

“We have also expanded our race categories to include people with intellectual disability and the visually impaired to demonstrate AKs commitment to inculcating a culture of inclusion,” the AK chief added.

Other categories are Wheelchair Half Marathon and the 21km Tricycle Half Marathon, all amateur categories. Also included is the 5km Family Fun Run.

The Paralympics team will be using the Beyond Zero Half Marathon as a pre-qualifier for the 2020 Paralympics Games to be held in Tokyo, Japan.

For the elite categories, winners will be taking home Sh250,000 for half marathon and Sh100,000 for 10km.