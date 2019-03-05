South Korean Choi to feature in Kenya Open

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 5 – Internet sensation Ho-sung Choi will tee it up in this year’s Magical Kenya Open presented by Absa as he brings his unorthodox swing to a European Tour event.

The South Korean – who became a social media sensation after footage of his “fisherman’s swing” was widely shared online — has accepted an invitation to compete in the East African event, which takes place at Karen Country Club in Nairobi from March 14-17.

The 45-year-old, who taught himself to play golf after reading about the game in magazines, is well-known for his theatrical swing, but also has three worldwide titles to his name – including the Casio World Open which he won in Japan last year.

What makes Choi’s swing so unique is his follow-through, where he lifts his right foot off the ground and swings it around his body before using one of several different finishing moves.

“I can’t wait to compete on the European Tour,” said Choi, who currently sits just outside the top 200 in the world and has played a total of nine European Tour events dating back to 2009.

“I came to golf later in my life, at the age of 25, after some tough experiences. I’m hugely grateful for the opportunity to play golf around the world, and I am fully aware that none of this would be possible without the love and support of my fans.

“I have never been to Africa, but I have heard great things about Kenya and the golf courses there – I can’t wait to test myself against the European Tour players again.”

“We are delighted to have Ho-sung Choi grace the 2019 Magical Kenya Open presented by Absa,” said Peter Kanyago, Kenya Open Golf Limited Chairman.

“His unique style of play appeals to numerous audiences around the world, capturing the attention and imagination of both golfers and non-golfers. It is pleasing to note that ardent followers of his distinct style, from across the world, will get to experience the magic of Kenya by following him in action at the tournament.”

Choi will join the likes of 2018 European Ryder Cup Captain Thomas Bjørn and rising star Shubhankar Sharma in Kenya, which will host a European Tour event for the first time this year having been part of the European Challenge Tour’s International Schedule since 1991.

Tickets for this year’s Magical Kenya Open can be purchased via the website www.kenyaopen.golf.

Kenya Open Golf Championship 2019

Date (Main event): 14th to 17th of March 2019

Date (PRO-AM) Wed 13th March 2019

Venue: Karen Country Club

Total Prize Money: Euros 1.1 Million