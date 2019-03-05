Hazard sets Chelsea target to make top four

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 5 – Eden Hazard says Chelsea may have to win all of their remaining games if they are to finish in the top four this season.

The Blues have had a tough time in recent weeks after being hammered 6-0 by Manchester City, then losing to Pep Guardiola’s men in the Carabao Cup final.

There has been constant speculation of player unrest, while Maurizio Sarri’s position has also been called into question.

However, following back-to-back wins over Tottenham and Fulham, the situation looks far rosier.

Hazard says that, ahead of Sunday’s 2-0 win at Fulham, the Blues discussed taking advantage of Tottenham and Arsenal dropping points in Saturday’s North London derby.

“We talked together in the dressing room about Arsenal-Tottenham. Both lost two points,” Hazard told Chelsea TV.

“Top four is a hard war, because we’re not only four teams, we’re six teams.

“Now we have 11 games to play till the end of the season. We’ll try to take the maximum points.”

The win over Fulham leaves Chelsea two points adrift of Manchester United in fourth spot with a game in-hand on each of their top-four rivals.

Chelsea’s next Premier League fixtures are against Wolves, Everton, Cardiff and West Ham, before the trip to title-chasing Liverpool on April 14. Their game in-hand is at home to Brighton.