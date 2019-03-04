Ushuru hit Kangemi to retain NSL top spot

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4 – First half goals from Brian Yakhama and Oscar Mbugua saw Ushuru hit Kangemi All Stars 3-0 at the Camp Toyoyo Ground in Jericho on Monday afternoon to retain their place at the top of the National Super League standings.

Substitute Alex Sunga scored Ushuru’s third in stoppage time as Ken Kenyatta’s men strolled to a comfortable victory.

The victory saw the taxmen move to 41 points, three ahead of second placed Wazito who play FC Talanta in the late kick off.

The taxmen took a healthy 2-0 halftime lead, Mbugua’s header at the stroke of halftime adding on to Yakhama’s goal on the quarter hour mark as they sat comfortably at the apex of the standings.

Yakhama broke the deadlock on the quarter hour mark with a smashing shot from inside the box after being put through by Macharia, his pass splitting the defense which was caught out asleep.

Earlier on, Kangemi had a brilliant chance to open the scoring in the fifth minute but Ushuru keeper Robert Ouma made a brilliant double save to deny the home side.

The keeper went down well to deny Harrison Mutuku’s swell struck shot from range and he managed to bounce back and stick his foot out to block the follow up effort from Rashid Moyo.

Three minutes on the turn, Ushuru had a golden chance when Barrack Odhiambo’s corner evaded everyone inside the box but Edwin Mwaura, unmarked at the backpost could not finish past the keeper who made a decisive block.

-Yakhama chance

Just a minute after scoring, Yakhama should have completed his brace when he was sent through on goal again, but this time keeper Stanley Muchiri made a good block after coming off his line to narrow the angle.

A defensive blunder by Kangemi in the 22nd minute almost saw Ushuru get their second, but Mbugua failed to guide the ball home after rounding the keeper, but the touch was heavy taking him wide and forcing him to hit the outside of the post.

On the other end after half an hour, Kangemi came close with Musa Masika, younger brother to Harambee Stars winger Ayub Timbe forcing a great save off the Ushuru keeper with a well taken freekick.

Five minutes to time, a mistake from the Kangemi keeper with a poor service off his line almost cost the team when the ball landed on Patrick Macharia, but the shot stopper redeemed himself with a brilliant save to turn the ball behind for a corner.

-Mbugua goal

Nonetheless, Ushuru went two up at the stroke of halftime when Mbugua’s dipping header off an Evans Maliachi freekick skipped over the keeper.

Kangemi came back better in the second half pinning Ushuru in their own half and came close after 68 minutes when Telvin Irungu’s shot inside the box off a good build up went over the bar.

In the dying minutes of the game, Masika came close when he broke into the box but his shot from the left was blocked for a corner.