Shujaa receive Olindi boost at Vancouver 7s

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4 – Kenya received a boost on Monday with Johnstone Olindi linking up with the squad in Canada ahead of the Vancouver Sevens this weekend.

Olindi has been very instrumental in the team’s performance this season and will provide the much needed spark as the team heads into this sixth leg of the World Sevens Series with hope of an improved performance to continually wade off relegation.

Olindi is currently third in the team’s top point scorers list in the 2018/2019 season with a total of 64 points having scored ten tries and added seven conversions.

He is behind Vincent Onyala and Daniel Taabu who have amassed 77 and 70 points to their names respectively heading into the Vancouver leg.

Captain Jacob Ojee is fourth on the Kenyan log with 40 points(8 tries) and Cyprian Kuto is fifth with 35 points.

Shujaa is in Pool C alongside Samoa, Fiji and Canada.

They’ll kick off their Campaign on Saturday at 8:36pm against Fiji, before taking on Samoa at 12:30am and completing their day one action against hosts Canada at 3:40am.

-Courtesy KRU