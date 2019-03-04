Cool Talanta ice Wazito’s promotion bid

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 4 – A brace from Paul Karuri saw FC Talanta thrash promotion chasing Wazito FC 3-1 at the Camp Toyoyo Ground in Nairobi on Monday evening, slowing down the former Premier League side’s hopes of pushing for promotion.

Wazito played the late kick off, just after leaders Ushuru had mirrored Talanta’s result with a thrashing of Kangemi All Stars and pressure was on Wazito to pick maximum points as well to remain tied with the taxmen on points.

However, Wazito cracked, allowing Talanta to score two quick second half goals to kill their drive. With the result though, Talanta coached by former Thika United and Chemelil Sugar head coach Juma Abdallah revived their own promotion hopes as they moved to fourth in the standings.

The first half was a highly tactical match up between the two sides with chances few and far in between.

Wazito had some chances with Kassim Mwinyi’s ferocious freekick from distance palmed away by keeper Vincent Misikhu while Ghanaian Paul Acquah’s thunderous effort on the volley went inches wide off target.

Talanta were patient in their build and kept to their shape only attacking on impulse when space opened up behind the Wazito defense.

They were rewarded for their patience five minutes to the break when Karuri broke the deadlock tapping into an empty net after following up the ball when Misikhu made a save off Chris Owino’s shot from the right.

In the second half, Abdallah’s boys kept the pressure and within the opening 10 minutes had put the game to bed.

Seven minutes into the half, Abdul Wahab tapped into an empty net again after being fed off Owino who had raced to a through pass before tapping the ball away from the keeper into Wahab’s path.

Three minutes later, Karuri completed his brace with a nifty header when he raced ahead of the keeper to rise and flick into the net a well weighted cross from left back Sebastian Osodo.

Wazito who had been enjoying good form prior to this tie were stunned and began to get anxious, looping the ball upfield to find a way back into the tie.

They almost got one back in the 70th minute when skipper Dennis Gicheru’s header off a Washington Munene corner came off the bar.

Their push yielded a late one, substitute Kennedy Ayacko scoring one on one with the keeper after being put through by Acquah. However, it was too little too late as Talanta ensured the result remained in their favor.