MultiChoice sponsors pre-Devolution Conference games

NAIROBI, Kenya, March 3 – As Kirinyaga County gears up to host the 6th annual Devolution Conference this week, MultiChoice Kenya will sponsor the pre-conference games to be held on Monday at Kerugoya Boys High School.

The Pay TV firm has sponsored the football tournament among other sports that will feature teams comprising Governors, Senators, Members of County Assembly and County Government ministers.

In the first match of the day, the team made up of MCAs will square it out with the Senate team, while the Governors play against County Executive Committee members in the second match.

The winners of the two matches will meet in the finals later in the day. Apart from the football matches, there will be a tag of war contest.

MultiChoice Kenya Managing Director, Eric Odipo said that this tournament provided an opportunity for the company to demonstrate its commitment of bringing people together around shared passion and connect them with new realities.

“Football has a way of bringing people together and today is one such occasion as we enjoy the cohesion that devolution promotes and celebrates with the conference.”

Odipo added that the SuperSport team will produce a special Devolution magazine show to celebrate Kenya’s gains to be aired within March across Africa on the SuperSport channel.

“This is a true testament of our level of commitment and investment within the sports and entertainment industry because we remain committed as a company to offer the best all-round entertainment to our customers,” he said.

This year’s Devolution Conference will be held at Kirinyaga University, Kirinyaga County between the March 5th and 8th, 2019.