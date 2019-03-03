Kassumba late goal fires Sofapaka to third

Shares

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Mar 3 – Umaru Kassumba stepped up to score a 92nd minute penalty as Sofapaka scaled a spot up to fourth in the Kenyan Premier League standings with a 1-0 win over KCB in a scrappy tie at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday.

The game, devoid of many scoring opportunities for both sides had started to liven up in the final 10 minutes and it was Sofapaka who would dance harder at the end.

Off a corner, keeper Zamu Adisa raced off his line and defender Mousa Omar beat him to the ball before swinging in a cross from the right.

Kassumba dived in to head at the edge of the box and Bethwel Warambo in a bid to defend handled the ball inside the box.

The Ugandan stepped up and made no mistake sending Adisa the wrong way for his seventh goal of the season.

It was a worthwhile win for Batoto ba Mungu who had seen their erstwhile brilliant run cut over and had lost and drawn over their last two games.

The game wasn’t your everyday Sunday afternoon classic with both sets of players struggling to command possession, though KCB had a bit of an edge.

In the 12th minute, Crispinus Onyango picked up the ball from distance and went for goal, but his effort went just over Justin Ndikumana’s goal.

The bankers came within touching distance of an opening goal eight minutes later when some nervy defending saw Ochieng win the ball inside the box but his shot was blocked off the line bravely by Omar.

Sammy Imbuye drafted in at left back for the suspended Titus Achesa raced to clear away before any advancing KCB players pounced on the spills.

Sofapaka didn’t trouble the opposition keeper much and had two half chances through Avire, first his side going wide from the edge of the area before sending a stinging freekick just over the bar 10 minutes to halftime.

A few minutes later, the 2009 champion registered their first effort on target, Willis Ouma’s strong hit from distance being collected by keeper Adisa.

At the start of the second half KCB made changes, Clinton Kisiavuki and Shami Kibwana coming on for Ezekiel Odera and Crispinus.

Sofapaka responded by bringing on Ibrahim Kajjuba and Mike Oduor for Stephen Waruru and Sammy Mutiria.

The bankers pressed commanding much of possession, but they didn’t have the much needed acumen in the final third.

Sofapaka almost scored one 10 minutes from time when Mike Oduor dribbled in from the right, but his belter of a shot from distance was turned behind for a corner by keeper Adisa.

The home side pushed in the final 10 minutes and were ultimately rewarded, Kassumba earning them maximum points at the death.