Baldev Chager zooms to Kajiado Rally victory

KAJIADO, Kenya, Mar 3 – Baldev Singh Chager navigated by Ravi Soni in a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution 10 R4 won the KCB Kajiado Rally on Sunday to take over the lead on the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) log.

The ‘Flying Singh’ as he is fondly referred as drove like a man processed, winning four out of five stages and leading the rally from start to finish.

Chager savored a cumulative total of 1:30.44 hours to win the KNRC 2 event by a 36seconds margin over two times reigning African Champions Manvir Baryan and Drew Sturrock who came in second in a Skoda Fabia R5.

Defending champion Carl “Flash” Tundo completed the podium dash in a time of 1:31.44 and candidly admitted he was thoroughly beaten by Chager and Manvir.

In the absence of Onkar Rai who won the season opening Nakuru Rally, Chager takes over the KCB KNRC lead on 43 points while Carl retains second spot on 39points.

Chager was all smiles after victory and this is what he had to say: “I’m very happy that the Evolution had beaten the Skoda. The car was faultless and its one of those days when everything goes as planned.”

The event was flagged off by Kajiado Country Governor Joseph Ole Lenku outside KCB Kajiado branch. Out of 27 starters, only 14 survived the demanding course.

The 33km Andy’s corner stage proved quite unforgiving to many of the crews. Among those who went out on this stage included Aakif Virani (broken suspension arm), Dinesh Sachania (engine), Rajay Sehmi and Edward Maina.

Eldoret’s Western Kenya Motor Club will host the third round of the KNRC in early April.