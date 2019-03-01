Odera set for Kenya 15s head coach job

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 1 – Kenya Rugby Under-20 tactician Paul Odera is set to be appointed the Kenya 15s head coach by the Kenya Rugby Union on a one-year contract.

Odera, who has managed the Chipu for some years, will be given a free hand to select his two assistants with high chances being from the Kenya Cup.

Speaking to Capital Sport, Odera said his plan is to create a new culture with the team as he seeks to build a team that will be ready for the 2023 Rugby World Cup set to be hosted in France.

“I will work closely with Kenya Cup coaches to see that we select quality players from the league. I will start by meeting the selectors who were there last year as we monitor the Kenya Cup matches,” Odera said.

Odera replaces New Zealander Ian Snook, whose contract expires in April after lasting in the team for only one year, having not met his target set by the Kenya Rugby Union that was to guide the Simbas to their first ever World Cup.

First in Odera’s tray is to steer Kenya in the Elgon Cup first leg scheduled for June 26 before entering the core business in the Africa Gold Cup where Kenya will be seeking to reclaim the continental title for the first time since 2013.

Kenya are scheduled to play at least four Test matches this year with the first one expected to be played on June 29 against Germany before facing Portugal, Hong Kong and Romania.

Odera has previously coached Kenya Harlequin and Nondescript.