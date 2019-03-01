Echesa fired as Sports CS, Amina appointed

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 1 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has fired Rashid Echesa as Sports Cabinet Secretary and replaced him with immediate former Education CS Amina Mohammed.

“In accordance with Article 152(5) of the Constitution, as read together withArticle 152(1)(d) of the Constitution, the appointment of MR. RASHID ECHESA MOHAMED, as a Cabinet Secretary has been vacated,” an executive order from the President on Friday morning read.

Echesa, appointed when President Kenyatta was re-elected last year has been continually under fire at the ministry with various corruption scandals sprouting and national teams constantly complaining of being under-funded.

Amina is hugely remembered for aiding Kenya’s diplomatic mission during her tenure as Foreign Affairs CS to have the country reinstated to the Olympic Games in 2016 after a near axe due to anti-doping issues with the World Anti-Doping Agency.

