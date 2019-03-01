Chapa Dimba Group matches head to Coast

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 1 – The second edition of the Chapa Dimba na Safaricom youth football tournament continues to gather steam with the group stage matches set to roll over to the Coast region this weekend with over 80 teams set to participate.

The matches will be played at different venues in Malindi, Tana River and Kilifi forming part of the North Coast region. Over 50 other teams from South Coast region will kick off their games the following weekend.

Both the boys and girls’ teams will play their group stage matches with group winners proceeding to the regional knockout phase. After the regional knockouts, qualifying teams will move on to the regional finals and finally the grand finale set for July 2019 in Meru.

“We are ready to kick off our preliminary matches this weekend in the North Coast region. We have also seen teams training hard for the tournament and we expect interesting football this season,” said Michael Karanja, Chapa Dimba Coast Regional Coordinator.

Already, Bishop Njenga Girls and Lugari Blue Saints from Western region have picked the tickets to the national finals while Manyatta Boys and Ndhiwa Queens will also represent Nyanza region in the national finals.

The competition moves to Kitui Showground on 9th and 10th for the Eastern regional finals and will then proceed to Rift Valley, Coast, North Eastern, Central and Nairobi before it culminates into the National finals in Meru.

The tournament aims at scouting for youth talent, developing grassroots football, and ultimately propelling gifted players to the national team. 1,600 teams from all over the country registered.