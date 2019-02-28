Puma net global deal with Man City-owners City Football Group

Shares

BERLIN, Germany, Feb 28 – German sports equipment and clothing company Puma scored a significant goal on Thursday by announcing a global partnership deal with City Football Group, who own Premier League champions Manchester City.

Puma will kit out the men’s, women’s and youth football teams of Pep Guardiola’s giants Man City.

Sister clubs Melbourne City FC in Australia’s A-League, Spain’s Girona FC, Club Atletico Torque in Uruguay and Chinese second-tier side Sichuan Jiuniu will also wear the Bavarian firm’s leaping-cat logo.

A spokesperson for Puma declined to tell AFP the duration or financial terms of the “long-term” contract.

“Puma’s partnership with City Football Group is the largest deal that we have ever done – both in scope and ambition,” said Bjorn Gulden, CEO of Puma.

“We are very excited to partner with City Football Group, whose success, ambition and drive for innovation has seen them setting new standards, on and off the field.”

The City Football Group is a holding company under the ownership of the Abu Dhabi United Group.

“This announcement marks the start of an exciting new chapter for City Football Group,” said Ferran Soriano, CEO of City Football Group.

“Our relationship with Puma, covering five City Football Group clubs across four continents, will reset the model for sports partnerships on a truly global scale whilst being locally relevant and authentic for fans around the world.”