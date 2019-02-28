Matano furious at ref decisions in Gor loss

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 28 – Tusker FC head coach Robert Matano was left seething at referee Caroline Wanjala after his side lost 1-0 to the 10 men of Gor Mahia during a Kenyan Premier League tie at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Wednesday.

Tusker had a disallowed goal 10 minutes from time when Bill Oporia headed home off a Boniface Muchiri corner with the referee awarding a foul inside the box while the tactician also decried an apparent ignored penalty.

“We have lost but unfairly. The referee did what she did. That was a clear goal denied. We also should have been given a penalty. What she did was unfair,” an enraged Matano told Capital Sport.

He added; “We scored a clean goal but she denied us. Today, I can’t say Gor Mahia beat us. It is the referee decisions that won them the game. Yes, Gor are a good team, they can score goals, but today, it was the referee, not Gor,”

“I don’t count it that we lost today. We don’t have points yes, but we did not lose today. It’s a match we played very well,” further stated the tactician.

The brewers suffered a second consecutive defeat having gone down at home against Kakamega Homeboyz, but Matano says he was impressed with the improved play shown by his team.

“We played so well with a lot of confidence. We controlled all aspects of the game and created so many chances especially in the first half,” the tactician stated.

“We played better than we did against Homeboyz. There was lost of improvement. The players played with passion, we were organized and focused and showed very good football. We need to keep working hard and I know we will remain at the top,” the tactician added.

The two defeats leave Tusker pegged at fourth in the standings with 25 points, six behind leaders Bandari FC and Matano is confident his charges can catch up and challenge for the title.

“The league is a marathon and we still have a long way to go,” further noted Matano.

The brewers shift their focus to the road as they travel to Bungoma to take on Nzoia Sugar at the Sudi Stadium on Saturday.