Indiza sparkles to lift Karen Safari Tour leg

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 27 – After playing the role of the bridesmaid for some time, hard hitting Dismas Indiza emerged victorious in the final leg of the Safari Tour, lifting the Karen Country Club leg after returning a score of 3-over par 74 in the final round.

Speaking after the round, Indiza said it was great to finally win a leg of the Safari tour, adding that it was special to win it at Karen a course that he is familiar with.

“I am delighted to finally win a leg of the Safari Tour, I have come close several times and it is special that I have won it here at Karen, a course that I am very fond of. It is great that I have won, and I hope to take this momentum into the Magical Kenya Open,” Indiza said.

Indiza’s joy came at the expense of overall series winner Greg Snow who had a morning to forget, returning a round’s score of 7-over par 78.

Overnight leader Greg Snow, started the round in good form, completing the first nine holes with a par score of 35, after a hitting a bogey at the par-4 3rd and a birdie at the par-4 7th.

However, it was at the back nine where Snow melted, hitting bogeys at the 11th, 17th and 18th coupled by a triple bogey at the par-4 13th, to see him return a back nine score of 7-over par, 43 for a total round score to 7-over par 78, to finish second overall.

On the first nine, Indiza dropped shots on the par-4, first and par-4 3rd before quickly recovering with birdies on the fifth, seventh and ninth holes to return a front nine score of 1-over par 36.

The hard hitter did well to hold his nerve through what was a challenging back nine on the day, to return a respectable score of 2-over par, 38, for a total round score of 3-over par 74.

Thika Sports Club’s, Simon Ngige finished third on the overall leader board, two shots behind Greg snow with a score of 6-over par, Ngige shot a round of par-71 to take advantage of the slide by the players who had started the day above him.

Uganda’s Philip Kasozi and Great Rift Valley’s Justus Madoya claimed two of the three remaining slots to the 2019 Magical Kenya Open, after finishing in the top two slots outside the nine who made the cut to play after the Windsor leg of the Safari Tour.

Kasozi played an impressive round of 2-under par 69 on the day, to finish fourth on the overall leader board with a score of 7-over par 291, two ahead of Madoya.

Royal Golf Club’s Eric Ooko claimed the final spot after beating Jacob Okello at a play off on the 7th, 8th and 9th holes, after the two had finished the day tied on an overall score of 12-over par. Ooko played a birdie-par-birdie to beat Okello who returned scores of par-bogey-par.

Meanwhile, Nyali Golf & Country Club’s Daniel Nduva emerged top elite amateur, taking home the tournament’s Silver Salver, with a score of 11-over par, to place him tied for 8th on the overall leader board.

Attention now shifts to the Magical Kenya Open, set to take place at the Karen Country Club, from the 14th to the 17th of March 2019.