Snow extends lead at Karen Safari Tour

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 26 – Greg Snow returned a decent 1-under par 70 score on round three of the Karen Country Club leg of the Safari Tour Golf Series taking his tournament total to 3-under par 210 to extend his lead at the top by three strokes.

On the first nine, he carded a total of 36 courtesy of a lone bogey at the par-3, fourth; and having held par on the rest of the holes.

On the back nine, he carded a total of 34 courtesy of birdies on the par-5, 12th, the par-4, 13th and the par-4, 17th with his only bogey coming at the end of his round at the par-4, 18th.

He has now played under-par for the three rounds; a feat he only attained at the Muthaiga Golf Club leg of the Safari Tour Golf Series when he registered under-par scores across the four rounds.

Dismas Indiza continued with his steady form to return a 1-under par 70 score on round three to take his total for the tournament to level-par 213.

This leaves him firmly in second-place; four strokes ahead of his nearest challenger. On the first nine, he carded a total of 35 with consecutive birdies on the par-5, sixth and the par-4, seventh which cancelled out dropped shots at the par-4, eighth and the par-4, ninth.

On the back nine, he started off hot with consecutive birdies on the par-4, 10th, the par-5, 11th and the par-5, 12th before dropping shots at the par-4, 13th and the par-4, 15th. He holed a birdie on the par-4, 17th before following it up with a bogey on the last hole.

Speaking after the round, Indiza said he was happy with his performance for the day, adding that he is looking forward to finishing off the season with a flourish tomorrow.

“I am happy with my performance today; it has been a steady three rounds and I now focus my attention to tomorrow’s round which is the last on the 2018/2019 Safari Tour season. I will give it my all to see if I can reduce the gap to Snow at the top,” he said.

Windsor Golf and Country Club’s Rizwan Charania returned a decent score of 1-over par 73 to take his total for the tournament to 4-over par 217; leaving him in tied for third alongside Nyali Golf and Country Club’s elite amateur, Daniel Nduva.

On the first nine, he started off with a birdie at the first, before holing a bogey at the par-3, fourth and later a birdie at the par-5, sixth for a total of 34.

It is on the back nine that he struggled with form to card a total of 39. On his part, Nduva carded a decent 34 on the first nine but struggled on the back nine for a total of 41 to take his total for the day to 4-over 75.

Meanwhile, the race for the final three qualification spots to the 2019 Magical Kenya Open Golf Championship has intensified with five players battling it out.

The five include Ooko Obura (currently at +5 for the tournament) Justus Madoya (currently at +6 for the tournament) Jeff Kubwa (currently at +7 for the tournament), Ugandan Phillip Kasozi (Currently at +9) and Jacob Okello (Currently at +10).

Action for the final round of the Karen Country Club leg of the Safari Tour Golf Series tees off tomorrow at 7:00am. The tournament is sponsored by Magical Kenya and Barclays Bank of Kenya.