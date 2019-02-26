Rodgers set to become Leicester manager

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 26 – Brendan Rodgers is set to become Leicester’s new manager after he was given permission by Celtic to speak to the club, according to Sky sources.

Rodgers is understood to currently be in Leicester after telling the Celtic board on Monday of his desire to leave.

Chris Davies and Kolo Toure, who are currently part of Rodgers’ staff at Celtic Park, are expected to join him in Leicester, if a deal is agreed.

First-team coach John Kennedy is likely to be in charge of Celtic’s Scottish Premiership game at Hearts on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports.

More to follow…

-By Sky Sports-