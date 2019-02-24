Sarri furious as Kepa refuses to be subbed

Shares

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 24 – Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga ignored manager Maurizio Sarri’s decision to substitute him before a penalty shootout as the League Cup final went to spot-kicks on Sunday to cast more doubt on the Italian’s future.

A visibly furious Sarri even started making his way towards the tunnel before turning back to take his place on the touchline towards the end of extra-time of the 0-0 draw against Manchester City.

Kepa, the world’s most expensive goalkeeper, received treatment for an injury in the closing stages but also has a worse record of saving penalties than former City stopper Willy Caballero, who Sarri was trying to introduce.