KCB show Kabras who’s Kenya Cup boss

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 – Kabras Sugar’s emphatic Kenya Cup unbeaten run was halted on Saturday evening, a no-nonsense and hard hitting KCB beating them 44-20 at the Impala Sports Club to go level on the standings with a bonus point win.

Kabras travelled to the city with an imperious unbeaten form, but the defending champions were not just about to sit and watch ‘the men from the forest’ grab all the headlines under their eyes.

The bankers ran in six tries, two penalties and four conversions against Kabras Sugar’s three tries, one penalty and a conversion to remain the only side Kabras have never beaten in their history.

Kabras had picked 10 wins -all with a bonus going to Saturday’s match but failed to bag a win over back to back champions who played the second half without talisman Darwin Mukidza after sustaining a knee injury.

The win sees KCB go joint top with Kabras Sugar at 49 points as the Sugar Millers failed to pick a losing bonus.

Kabras were off the mark first, Ugandan Philip Wokarach hitting them ahead with a penalty before Mukidza responded in similar fashion for the bankers.

The visitors took the lead again, Ephraim Owuor dotting the game’s first try off a maul but Mukidza popped up once again with his second penalty of the evening to reduce the gap to two points.

From the on, it was the bankers who would create the tempo with Oscar Simiyu crossing the chalk for KCB’s first try of the afternoon before Mukidza booted home his third penalty of the day for a 16-8 lead.

But just before the break, Kabras reduced the gap, Mario Wilson dotting down off a Logan bassoon offload for a 16-13 score at half time.

The bankers kept their hunt in the second period and even despite Mukidza’s injury, they were on top of their game with Michael Wanjala’s brilliant converted try taking them 23-13 up.

But, the visitors were not just about to go down without a fight as Kenyan international George Nyambua reduced the gap to a three-point game with another try off a maul.

But that would be just about the last piece of points the ‘rainmakers’ would get off the tie. Center Brian Omondi swung through the defenders to land KCB’s bonus try that was converted by man of the match Ken Moseti.

Two more tries one from replacement Griffin Musila ensured KCB picked up the morale boosting victory.

In the earlier kick off, Impala revived their hopes of earning a play-off spot with a 36-27 victory over Homeboyz who however picked up a bonus point in the loss.

The Deejayz scored 21 points in the second half after trailing 23-8 at the interval and looked like they would complete a comeback but a series of mistakes and an unconverted try saw Impala hold on to the win.

Kenya Cup weekend results:

Impala 36 Homeboyz 27

KCB 44 Kabras 20

Nondies 10 Blad 7

Machine 15 Menengai Oilers 36

Nakuru 29 Mwamba 15

-Additional info courtesy Raga House