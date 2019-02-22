Kimanzi named Jan KPL coach of the month

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 22 – Mathare United head coach Francis Kimanzi has been named the January Kenyan premier League Fidelity Insurance Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) coach of the month for January, becoming the most successful with a third gong.

The Slum Boys who started the season strong enjoyed an enviable streak in January, winning three and drawing two of their five fixtures as they kept their place on top of the standings.

“I feel really happy and privileged to win this award for the third time. The work that the players have put in in the training ground and the sacrifices they have taken have seen the team rise. Also, this is the product of a huge and committed coaching staff,” Kimanzi said as he picked the award on Friday morning.

Mathare started the season well but have faded over the last few games and Kimanzi has blamed this on some element of fatigue but he remains confident they will regain the footing.

“We started well because we knew that we are facing a very tricky season and we had to be smart in the way we did our pre-season, but at some point that streak has to break and after around 10 matches it did. Sometimes you choose to keep the same players and rotate less and that means some element of fatigue,”

“But I am confident we will get back up. We can’t sit here and behave like it’s normal to lose a good run. We have to work to get back on top,” the tactician further stated.

He now hopes that the winning charm flows over his entire team and a player from his stable will also earn player of the month award.

With the trophy, Kimanzi also earned a monetary reward of Sh75,000 and a gift hamper from sponsors Fidelity Insurance.