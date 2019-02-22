Kabras, KCB duel highlights Kenya Cup action

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 22 – Kenya Cup leaders Kabras Sugar and defending champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) square out on Saturday evening at the Impala Club in what will be the highlight of this weekend’s fixtures.

Kabras have been in terrific form this season and carry with them an enviable unbeaten record thus far, winning all their matches – save for one – with a bonus point.

The bankers have lost once, and are five points behind Kabras, a side they have beaten in two consecutive Kenya Cup finals.

This is seen as the sternest test for a Kabras side that has been blowing hot form and though a victory will not assure them of the title, it will go a long way in showing they have finally come of age and are ready to break the dominance by the bankers.

For the Kabras tie, head coach Curtis Olago has made five changes to his match day squad from the team that won against Impala last weekend.

Speedstar Jacob Ojee misses the game as he is set to travel with the national sevens team for the Las Vegas and Vancouver legs of the World Sevens series and he will be replaced by Stafford Abeka.

Ken Moseti starts the day at fly half picking up from Ahmed Shabaan who starts from the bench while national team skipper Davis Chenge moves to open side flank replacing Francis Mwita who switches to second row to partner Oliver Mang’eni.

Brian Omondi is back at second five-eighth and will start the massive 4pm kick off in place of Essau Otieno.

Henley du Plessis on the other hand has made two changes from the side that hit Homeboyz last weekend.

Loose-head Ephraim Oduor and lock Brian Juma come in for Hosea Ngesa and Charlton Mokua who will both start off the bench.

Kenya Cup top scorer Philip Wokarach who has been in sizzling form for the westerners will continue his role in the starting team with Keegan Kevin and Felix Ayange providing options on the wing.

Meanwhile in the early kick off, Homeboyz RFC take on Impala as the hunt for the play-off slots intensify with Impala staring at the risk of missing out if they drop more points especially after their 25-3 defeat at the hands of KCB last weekend.

“It is going to be just as hard as last weekend. Homeboyz have some of the strongest forwards in the region and we have to firm our shoulders appropriately for this fixture. If Homeboyz win we will be in a very difficult position and so we will throw everything at them,” Impala tactician Frank Ndong told Bamba Sport ahead of the tie.

The two are placed side by side in the standings, Homeboyz at sixth (26) and Impala on seventh (25) and whoever wins will earn a huge advantage as the play-offs beckon.

“We have had a positive incline and it has been evident from last weekend’s game against Kabras. We keep building from that and we know this weekend’s match will be tough because Impala are very good opponents,” Homeboyz tactician Simon Odongo said.

In another fixture that looks enticing over the weekend, Menengai Oilers and Mean machine clash at the University of Nairobi in a repeat of last year’s Championship final won by Machine.

Kenya Cup weekend fixtures:

KCB v Kabras Sugar (4pm)

Impala Saracens v Homeboyz

Kenya Harlequin v Strathmore Leos

Nakuru v Mwamba

Nondescripts v Blak Blad

Mean Machine v Menengai Oilers

-Additional info courtesy Raga House