Rashford tipped to pen bumper United deal

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 21 – Manchester United are close to securing the future of Marcus Rashford, with the striker tipped to pen a bumper new six-year deal.

Rashford had been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford when Jose Mourinho was in charge, with the likes of Juventus and Real Madrid known to be keen.

However, the 21-year-old has been a revelation since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge, firing home six Premier League goals in his last 8 appearances.

Such form led Solskjaer to say United have arguably the best striker in the league on their hands, so it is no surprise they are keen to get him tied down to fresh terms.

Rashford’s contract is due to expire in June 2020, but reports claim his new deal will go way beyond that and keep him on board until at least 2025.

The deal would make him one of the top earners at the club and he looks sure to commit his future rather than pursue a deal away from the club.

United will hope Rashford can continue his fine form when they take on Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday.