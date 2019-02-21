Man City stage late comeback to beat Schalke in Champions League

Shares

GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany, Feb 21 – Ten-man Manchester City staged a dramatic late comeback as goals from Leroy Sane and Raheem Sterling snatched a 3-2 victory at Schalke in the Champions League last-16 first leg on Wednesday.

Sergio Aguero gave City an early lead, but a brace of penalties from Nabil Bentaleb and Nicolas Otamendi’s red card turned the game on its head.

Substitute Sane fired home a wonderful free-kick with five minutes remaining against his former club, though, and Sterling grabbed a 90th-minute winner.