Great to be back, says Harry Kane

LONDON, United Kingdom, Feb 21 – Tottenham striker Harry Kane says it is “great to be back” after posting a picture training alongside his Spurs team-mates.

Kane has made a speedy recover from an ankle injury and is expected to return to action ahead of schedule in Spurs’ Premier League match at Burnley on Saturday.

“Great to be back with my team,” Kane tweeted along with the photo.

The England captain has been sidelined with the injury he suffered in Tottenham’s defeat against Manchester United on January 13.

Initially, it had been expected that Kane, who has scored 20 times in all competitions for Spurs this season, would not be fit to return until March.

Tottenham have won all four league matches in his absence and stand on the brink of the Champions League quarter-finals after an opening-leg 3-0 victory against Borussia Dortmund last week.

But Kane’s imminent return is timely for the north London club as they fight to stay in contention in the league, and bid to progress in Europe.

Spurs trail Manchester City and Liverpool by five points ahead of this weekend’s fixtures.

Tottenham can ramp up the pressure on t he top two as they travel to Burnley in Saturday’s early kick-off in the Premier League.