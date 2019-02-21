220 armature golfers sign up for Sigona leg

Shares

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 21 – At least 220 armature golfers have signed up for this Saturday’s KCB Road to the Masters tournament to be hosted at the Sigona Golf Club.

At stake are six tickets to the prestigious 2019 KCB Karen Masters Pro-Am tournament which will be played in June.

A qualifying tourney for this year’s KCB Karen Masters, the pro-am competition will be run in five Clubs across the country—Nyali, Sigona, Thika, Nakuru and Royal.

KCB Bank Kenya has injected Sh2 million as prize money for the local pros – Sh500,000 for each of the four tournaments they will take part in.

“The series is imperative for the development of golf in Kenya, and the move will resonate at many levels with our agenda to grow sports in East Africa as one of the biggest sponsors across disciplines,” KCB Marketing and Communications Director Angela Mwirigi said.

With a new qualification format, the series adds considerable lure to the Pro-Am tournament that sees amateurs paired alongside top golfers drawn from across the globe.

“The course is excellent, and the greens are on a normal pace, with the current weather situation, we are expecting great day of golf thanks to KCB Bank Kenya,” Sigona captain Muraya Kariuki stated.

Six winners from each of the participating clubs will get automatic qualification to play at the KCB Karen Masters Pro-am tournament on 25th to 30th June, 2019 at the Karen Country Club.

The criteria will see the overall winner in both the men and women category, staff winner and guest winner get automatic qualification, while the wild card will see one person grab a ticket.

The wild card ticket will be given to any of the following categories; best first nine, best second nine, nearest to the pin men and lady, junior golfer, longest drive lady and men, at the discretion of Clubs.

The other events with increased tickets to play at this year’s tournament will also be hosted at Thika golf club (April 13, 2019), and Nakuru Golf Club (May 11, 2019). The final round will be held at Royal golf club (June 15, 2019).